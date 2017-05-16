Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
How scientists turned a flag into a loudspeaker

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

A paper-thin, flexible device created at Michigan State University not only can generate energy from human motion, it can act as a loudspeaker and microphone as well, nanotechnology researchers ...

Paper-Thin Material Can Generate Power and Morph Into a Foldable Loudspeaker

Discovery News - 2 hours ago

Researchers have developed a nano-scale technique for converting electrical energy into mechanical energy — and vice-versa. Credit: Michigan State UniversityLook inside any ...

Paper-thin speaker generates energy from human motion

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

The audio device, created by researchers at Michigan State University. could lead to a range of consumer products including a folding loudspeaker and a voice-activated security patch. ...

New Tech: US flag could act as a speaker to play the National Anthem

Watts Up With That? - 4 hours ago

This is curious new technology; imagine the US Flag being able to play the National Anthem from the flagpole! How scientists turned a flag into a loudspeaker MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY EAST LANSING, ...

