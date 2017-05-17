Scientists take first tentative steps to explore potential climate of Proxima BPhys.org - 4 hours ago
The quest to discover whether a planet orbiting our closest neighbouring star, Proxima Centauri (4.2 light years or 25 trillion miles from Earth), has the potential to support life has taken ...Scientists take first tentative steps to explore potential climate of Proxima B
Exoplanet's rotation speed may hold key to life
Climate modelling suggests Proxima B's spin cycle has a big impact on the amount of its surface conducive to liquid water. Andrew Masterson reports.
The forecast for Proxima b: Wet with a chance of alien life
Researchers modeled the climate of the nearest exoplanet and found the weather might be much more pleasant than nearby worlds in our own solar system.
If Proxima b has an atmosphere like Earth's, it might be habitable
A second Earth may orbit our nearest neighboring star, and according to new simulations, it may be comfortable for life as we know it.