Facebook Wants to Merge AI Systems for a Smarter Chatbot MIT Technology Review - 4 hours ago A framework called ParlAI will let researchers combine dialogue systems and get feedback from real humans.

Facebook's latest AI add-on will teach chatbots to sound less robotic Engadget - 7 hours ago If you've been paying any attention to what Facebook is up to lately, you'll know that artificial intelligence and conversational chat bots are two of the most important initiatives ...

Facebook’s new research tool is designed to create a truly conversational AI The Verge - 7 hours ago Most of us talk to our computers on a semi-regular basis, but that doesn’t mean the conversation is any good. We ask Siri what the weather is like, or tell Alexa to put some music ...