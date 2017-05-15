Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Facebook Wants to Merge AI Systems for a Smarter Chatbot

MIT Technology Review - 4 hours ago

A framework called ParlAI will let researchers combine dialogue systems and get feedback from real humans.

Facebook's latest AI add-on will teach chatbots to sound less robotic

Engadget - 7 hours ago

If you&#039;ve been paying any attention to what Facebook is up to lately, you&#039;ll know that artificial intelligence and conversational chat bots are two of the most important initiatives ...

Facebook’s new research tool is designed to create a truly conversational AI

The Verge - 7 hours ago

Most of us talk to our computers on a semi-regular basis, but that doesn’t mean the conversation is any good. We ask Siri what the weather is like, or tell Alexa to put some music ...

Facebook’s ParlAI is where researchers will push the boundaries of conversational AI

TechCrunch - 7 hours ago

&nbsp;To most of us, communication is a single task. But in reality, it&#8217;s not and if you&#8217;re a machine trying to replicate dialog, you need to be good at lots of tasks like answering ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer