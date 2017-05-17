Research teams uncover extraordinary properties of strontium niobate Phys.org - 5 hours ago Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) recently uncovered novel properties of strontium niobate, which is a unique semiconductor material that displays both metallic type ...

Strontium niobate demystified: Research teams uncover extraordinary properties of the semiconductor material ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago Researchers recently uncovered novel properties of strontium niobate, which is a unique semiconductor material that displays both metallic type conduction and photocatalytic activity. The two ...