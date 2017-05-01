An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattackPhys.org - 11 minutes ago
The cyberattack that spread malicious software around the world, shutting down networks at hospitals, banks and government agencies, was stemmed by a young British researcher and an inexpensive ...An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattack, AP - 4 hours ago
An alert researcher, teamwork helped stem huge cyberattackAP - 2 hours ago
LONDON (AP) -- The cyberattack that spread malicious software around the world, shutting down networks at hospitals, banks and government agencies, was thwarted by a young British researcher ...