Neptune-like exoplanet spotted that has a watery atmosphere Newscientist - 3 minutes ago Signs of water in a gas giant exoplanet’s atmosphere suggest the world formed much closer to its star than gas giants in our solar system did

Watery exoplanet’s skies suggest unexpected origin story ScienceNews - 2 hours ago Compared with Neptune, HAT-P-26b’s atmosphere has few heavy elements, suggesting it formed differently than the ice giants in Earth’s solar system.

Exoplanet likely to be a waterworld Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago A new study shows planet HAT-P-26b appears to have water and clouds, writes Tim Wallace.

Scientists find whole new planet like our Neptune, potentially revealing the mysteries of the planets The Independent - 3 hours ago The findings will help us find where our own solar system came from

Primitive atmosphere discovered around 'Warm Neptune' Phys.org - 3 hours ago A pioneering new study uncovering the 'primitive atmosphere' surrounding a distant world could provide a pivotal breakthrough in the search to how planets form and develop in far-flung galaxies. Primitive atmosphere discovered around 'Warm Neptune', ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago



Astronomers find water in the atmosphere of a warm, Neptune-sized planet Ars Technica - 33 minutes ago It’s hot enough that its clouds could be composed of zinc sulfide.

Watery Atmosphere Discovered on Neptune-Like Exoplanet Discovery News - 1 hours ago Credit: NASA/GSFCWhile the number of known exoplanets continues to soar, uncovering specific details about these distant worlds has been more challenging. The delicate task ...

Found: A Neptune-sized planet with sulfur-rich clouds and a watery atmosphere L.A. Times - 2 hours ago Scientists peering at a “warm Neptune” roughly 430 light-years away have discovered far less water in the gassy planet’s atmosphere than they expected — which puts it at odds with the ...

Nasa finds primitive atmosphere around a distant world Daily Mail - 2 hours ago A joint study from Nasa and the University of Exeter found that the exoplanet, which sits 430 millions light years from Earth, has an atmosphere composed almost entirely of hydrogen and helium. ...

Water vapor found in the atmosphere of a hot, Neptune-sized planet The Verge - 3 hours ago Astronomers have found lots of water in the atmosphere of a Neptune-sized exoplanet — a planet far outside of our Solar System. It’s just one of a handful of times that scientists ...

Water, Weird Clouds Found on Alien 'Warm Neptune' SPACE.com - 3 hours ago Astronomers have detected water vapor and evidence of exotic clouds in the atmosphere of a Neptune-mass planet known as HAT-P-26b.

A new hot Neptune may be a massive water world Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago HAT-P-26b is a steamy, steamy world.