Fossil of oldest known baleen-whale relative unearthed in Peru

Skeleton from South America enables palaeontologists to piece together the puzzle of baleen-whale evolution.

Ancient whale tells tale of when baleen whales had teeth

A 36 million-year-old whale fossil bridges the gap between ancient toothy predators and modern filter-feeding baleen whales.

Baleen whales' ancestors were toothy suction feeders

Modern whales' ancestors probably hunted and chased down prey, but somehow, those fish-eating hunters evolved into filter-feeding leviathans. An analysis of a 36.4-million-year-old whale fossil ...

This ancient whale had teeth, but it still sucked food off the ocean floor

Animals It's a distant baleen relative, and it had the best of both worlds Predecessors of filter feeding whales had teeth. Read on.

This ancient whale likely sucked prey into its mouth like a giant vacuum cleaner

Scientists have found a new species of whale ancestor — a toothy cetacean that sucked prey into its mouth and likely hunted at the bottom of the seafloor. The 36-million-year-old ...

