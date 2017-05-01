Fossil of oldest known baleen-whale relative unearthed in Peru

Fossil of oldest known baleen-whale relative unearthed in PeruNature News - 1 hours ago
Skeleton from South America enables palaeontologists to piece together the puzzle of baleen-whale evolution.
Ancient whale tells tale of when baleen whales had teethScienceNews - 2 hours ago
A 36 million-year-old whale fossil bridges the gap between ancient toothy predators and modern filter-feeding baleen whales.
Baleen whales' ancestors were toothy suction feedersPhys.org - 2 hours ago
Modern whales' ancestors probably hunted and chased down prey, but somehow, those fish-eating hunters evolved into filter-feeding leviathans. An analysis of a 36.4-million-year-old whale fossil ...
This ancient whale had teeth, but it still sucked food off the ocean floorPopular Science - 17 minutes ago
Animals It's a distant baleen relative, and it had the best of both worlds Predecessors of filter feeding whales had teeth. Read on.
This ancient whale likely sucked prey into its mouth like a giant vacuum cleanerThe Verge - 2 hours ago
Scientists have found a new species of whale ancestor — a toothy cetacean that sucked prey into its mouth and likely hunted at the bottom of the seafloor. The 36-million-year-old ...