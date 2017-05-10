Waves surge in opposite directions around Io’s largest lava lake

Waves surge in opposite directions around Io’s largest lava lakeNewscientist - 7 hours ago
Best ever images of a lava lake on Jupiter’s innermost large moon reveal its surface regenerating itself, sometimes clockwise and sometimes anticlockwise
Taking advantage of a rare orbital alignment between two of Jupiter's moons, Io and Europa, researchers have obtained an exceptionally detailed map of the largest lava lake on Io, the most volcanically ...
Amazing footage was captured of a wide lava lake and waves of molten rock on Jupiter's moon Io by ground-based telescopes in a study by California University in Berkeley.
A new study of Io’s lava lake Loki Patera suggests that overturning lava explains the temperature changes observed by the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory in Arizona.
The most active volcanic crater in the solar system, Loki Patera on Jupiter's moon Io, is thought to be a lava lake that periodically brightens because of overturning lava. A UC Berkeley team ...