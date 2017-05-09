New giant dinosaur species the biggest find yet Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago Oviraptor dubbed the ‘baby dragon’ leaves scientists agog. Anthea Batsakis reports.

Identity of famous baby dinosaur fossil revealed BBC News - 11 hours ago The fossil of a hatchling dinosaur dubbed Baby Louie is recognised as a new species of feathered dinosaur.

Eggs four times bigger than ostriches’ reveal a giant dinosaur Newscientist - 23 hours ago The creature fossilised as it was breaking out of its huge egg. It would have looked like an overgrown cassowary eight metres long and weighing three tons

First baby of a gigantic Oviraptor-like dinosaur belongs to a new species Phys.org - 24 hours ago A new species of giant bird-like dinosaur—which tended to enormous nests that were bigger than a monster truck tire—has been discovered in Henan, China.

Infant 'Baby Louie' dinosaur identified as new species 'baby dragon' USA today - 18 hours ago More than 20 years after it was featured on the cover of "National Geographic," we finally know what type of dinosaur was encased in the fossilized egg.

Baby dinosaur fossil revealed to be an entirely new species The Verge - 19 hours ago A mysterious 90-million-year-old dinosaur fetus has finally been identified as an entirely new species, reports a new study published 25 years after the dino’s discovery. The paper ...

This giant feathered dinosaur had nests the size of monster truck tires Popular Science - 21 hours ago Animals We now know who ‘Baby Louie’ really was Just a giant bird-like dinosaur roaming the Earth. Read on.

Photos: Fossilized Dino Embryo Is New Oviraptorosaur Species Livescience - 23 hours ago In 1992, a Chinese farmer discovered an extraordinary fossil: the embryo of a rare and giant bird-like dinosaur that lived 90 million years ago.

Embryo of Giant Dinosaur Was Preserved for 90 Million Years Livescience - 23 hours ago About 90 million years ago, a gigantic bird-like dinosaur with a toothless beak and a crest atop its head laid a clutch of enormous eggs. At least one of these eggs never hatched, but rather ...

‘Baby Louie’ Solves Dinosaur Development Mysteries Discovery News - 23 hours ago Credit: Zhao ChuangDuring the late 1980s and early 1990s, farmers from Henan, China, excavated and collected thousands of Cretaceous Era dinosaur eggs, many of which were sold ...

New species of bird-like dinosaur is found in China Daily Mail - 23 hours ago The new species was identified by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, who believe it lived during the Cretaceous period, 90 million years ago.

Celebrated ‘Baby Louie’ Fossil Identified as New Dinosaur Species Gizmodo - 24 hours ago The fossilized remains of a Late Cretaceous dinosaur embryo that famously graced the cover of National Geographic in the 1990s have been identified as a new species of oversized oviraptorosaur. ...