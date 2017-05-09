New Chamber Reveals Most Complete Homo Naledi To Date

New Chamber Reveals Most Complete Homo Naledi To DateDiscover Magazine - 5 hours ago
With a series of papers out today, Homo naledi gets both a birthdate and more complete. Discovered in a South African cave, H. naledi first came to light in 2015, in a paper by University ...
Meet ‘Neo’, the most complete skeleton of Homo naledi ever foundNewscientist - 6 hours ago
This is one of the greatest fossil finds of the 21st century say its discoverers, who also provide a date for when this enigmatic species lived
Amazing haul of ancient human finds unveiledBBC News - 7 hours ago
Yet more remains are presented of the extraordinary naledi people who appeared to cache their dead.
Small-brained early human lived more recently than expectedNature News - 8 hours ago
Homo naledi fossils are dated to a few hundred thousand years ago, and may have overlapped with Homo sapiens .
may have lived at around same time as early humansScienceNews - 8 hours ago
South African species Homo naledi is much younger than previously thought.
Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come fromPhys.org - 8 hours ago
Scientists today announced that the Rising Star Cave system has revealed yet more important discoveries, only a year and a half after it was announced that the richest fossil hominin site in ...Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago
Ancient humans: What we know and still don’t know about themNewscientist - Wed 3 May 17
Confused by the flood of news about ancient humans? Here’s the low-down on what new discoveries are revealing about the complicated story of our ancestors
Scientists report new trove of information on Homo naledi, the newly discovered humanoid speciesZME Science - 60 minutes ago
A primitive Homo species with some surprising skills.
Did This Mysterious Ape-Human Once Live Alongside Our Ancestors?National Geographic - 1 hours ago
Homo nadeli, recently discovered in Africa, were walking around with humansUSA today - 3 hours ago
Homo sapiens had a rival cousin as recently as 236,000 years ago, according to discoveries made by a team of scientists in South Africa.        
Early humans co-existed in Africa with human-like species 300,000 years agoReuters - 3 hours ago
KROMDRAAI, South Africa (Reuters) - Scientists unveiled the first evidence on Tuesday that early humans co-existed in Africa 300,000 years ago with a small-brained human-like species thought ...
This Human Relative May Have Lived Alongside Our Species in AfricaDiscovery News - 3 hours ago
Credit: Cicero Moraes et al./Wikimedia CommonsWhen the discovery of Homo naledi was announced two years ago, the news prompted both amazement and incredulity. H. naledi was ...
Uncovering the mystery of the Homo nalediDaily Mail - 7 hours ago
Researchers from James Cook University in Queensland have analysed fossils of the hominid Homo naledi, found deep in the Rising Star cave system in South Africa in 2013.
South African cave yields more evidence of newest human relativeUPI - 1 hours ago
South Africa's Rising Star cave has yielded additional fossil evidence of the newest human relative, Homo naledi.
South African Cave Yields More Fossils of a Newfound RelativeLaboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago
NewsProbing deeper into the cave system known as Rising Star, a subterranian maze that last year yielded the largest cache of hominin fossils known to science, researchers discovered another ...
Scientists in South Africa reveal more on human-like speciesAP - 6 hours ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- A species belonging to the human family tree whose remnants were first discovered in a South African cave in 2013 lived several hundred thousand years ago, indicating ...
Primitive hominid lived alongside modern humansScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Scientists have discovered that primitive hominids lived in Africa at the same time as humans -- the first time this has been established.
South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relativeScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Probing deeper into the South African cave system known as Rising Star, which last year yielded the largest cache of hominin fossils known to science, an international team of researchers has ...South African Cave Yields Yet More Fossils of a Newfound Relative, Newswise - 7 hours ago
South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago
Researchers Uncover New Fossil Remains of Recently Discovered Human RelativeNewswise - 7 hours ago
A team of researchers has uncovered partial skeletons of Homo naledi, a recently discovered human relative--a finding that offers new insights into this species and human evolution generally.
JCU team says hominid lived alongside modern humansEurekalert - 7 hours ago
James Cook University scientists have discovered that primitive hominids lived in Africa at the same time as humans -- the first time this has been established.