New Chamber Reveals Most Complete Homo Naledi To Date

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

With a series of papers out today, Homo naledi gets both a birthdate and more complete. Discovered in a South African cave, H. naledi first came to light in 2015, in a paper by University ...

Meet ‘Neo’, the most complete skeleton of Homo naledi ever found

Newscientist - 6 hours ago

This is one of the greatest fossil finds of the 21st century say its discoverers, who also provide a date for when this enigmatic species lived

Amazing haul of ancient human finds unveiled

BBC News - 7 hours ago

Yet more remains are presented of the extraordinary naledi people who appeared to cache their dead.

Small-brained early human lived more recently than expected

Nature News - 8 hours ago

Homo naledi fossils are dated to a few hundred thousand years ago, and may have overlapped with Homo sapiens .

may have lived at around same time as early humans

ScienceNews - 8 hours ago

South African species Homo naledi is much younger than previously thought.

Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Scientists today announced that the Rising Star Cave system has revealed yet more important discoveries, only a year and a half after it was announced that the richest fossil hominin site in ...

Ancient humans: What we know and still don’t know about them

Newscientist - Wed 3 May 17

Confused by the flood of news about ancient humans? Here’s the low-down on what new discoveries are revealing about the complicated story of our ancestors

Scientists report new trove of information on Homo naledi, the newly discovered humanoid species

ZME Science - 60 minutes ago

A primitive Homo species with some surprising skills.

Did This Mysterious Ape-Human Once Live Alongside Our Ancestors?

National Geographic - 1 hours ago

Homo nadeli, recently discovered in Africa, were walking around with humans

USA today - 3 hours ago

Homo sapiens had a rival cousin as recently as 236,000 years ago, according to discoveries made by a team of scientists in South Africa. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Early humans co-existed in Africa with human-like species 300,000 years ago

Reuters - 3 hours ago

KROMDRAAI, South Africa (Reuters) - Scientists unveiled the first evidence on Tuesday that early humans co-existed in Africa 300,000 years ago with a small-brained human-like species thought ...

This Human Relative May Have Lived Alongside Our Species in Africa

Discovery News - 3 hours ago

Credit: Cicero Moraes et al./Wikimedia CommonsWhen the discovery of Homo naledi was announced two years ago, the news prompted both amazement and incredulity. H. naledi was ...

Uncovering the mystery of the Homo naledi

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

Researchers from James Cook University in Queensland have analysed fossils of the hominid Homo naledi, found deep in the Rising Star cave system in South Africa in 2013.

South African cave yields more evidence of newest human relative

UPI - 1 hours ago

South Africa's Rising Star cave has yielded additional fossil evidence of the newest human relative, Homo naledi.

South African Cave Yields More Fossils of a Newfound Relative

Laboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago

NewsProbing deeper into the cave system known as Rising Star, a subterranian maze that last year yielded the largest cache of hominin fossils known to science, researchers discovered another ...

Scientists in South Africa reveal more on human-like species

AP - 6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- A species belonging to the human family tree whose remnants were first discovered in a South African cave in 2013 lived several hundred thousand years ago, indicating ...

Primitive hominid lived alongside modern humans

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Scientists have discovered that primitive hominids lived in Africa at the same time as humans -- the first time this has been established.

South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Probing deeper into the South African cave system known as Rising Star, which last year yielded the largest cache of hominin fossils known to science, an international team of researchers has ...

Researchers Uncover New Fossil Remains of Recently Discovered Human Relative

Newswise - 7 hours ago

A team of researchers has uncovered partial skeletons of Homo naledi, a recently discovered human relative--a finding that offers new insights into this species and human evolution generally.

JCU team says hominid lived alongside modern humans

Eurekalert - 7 hours ago

James Cook University scientists have discovered that primitive hominids lived in Africa at the same time as humans -- the first time this has been established.

