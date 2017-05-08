Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Touch sensing is most common on small, flat surfaces such as smartphone or tablet screens. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, however, can turn surfaces of a wide variety of shapes and ...

CMU researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Electrick spray paint can turn ANYTHING into a touchpad

Daily Mail - 10 minutes ago

The technology, developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, works by applying an electrically conductive coating to objects. It's been used on the surface of a guitar and even ...

Scientists Figure Out How to Turn Anything Into a Touchscreen Using Conductive Spray Paint

Gizmodo - 40 minutes ago

Touchscreen smartphones and tablets are so intuitive that even babies can easily learn how to use them. So why can’t any object work like a touchscreen? Everything from guitars to Jell-O might ...

New technique turns anything into a touch sensor

TechCrunch - 3 hours ago

&nbsp;Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have created a new way to turn almost any surface into a touchpad with just a little conductive spray paint. The system, called Electrick, uses ...

Electrick lets you spray touch controls onto any object or surface

The Verge - 5 hours ago

The world is full of touchscreens these days, but most of them are on flat, smooth surfaces made of glass. Now researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have come up with a way to ...

