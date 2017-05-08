Researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint Phys.org - 3 hours ago Touch sensing is most common on small, flat surfaces such as smartphone or tablet screens. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, however, can turn surfaces of a wide variety of shapes and ... CMU researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago



Electrick spray paint can turn ANYTHING into a touchpad Daily Mail - 10 minutes ago The technology, developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, works by applying an electrically conductive coating to objects. It's been used on the surface of a guitar and even ...

Scientists Figure Out How to Turn Anything Into a Touchscreen Using Conductive Spray Paint Gizmodo - 40 minutes ago Touchscreen smartphones and tablets are so intuitive that even babies can easily learn how to use them. So why can’t any object work like a touchscreen? Everything from guitars to Jell-O might ...

New technique turns anything into a touch sensor TechCrunch - 3 hours ago Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have created a new way to turn almost any surface into a touchpad with just a little conductive spray paint. The system, called Electrick, uses ...

Watch a chilling new clip from It, featuring sewage and screaming The Verge - 5 hours ago The second trailer for Andrés Muschietti’s upcoming It adaptation debuted last night during the MTV Movie Awards. It is, if possible, even creepier than the first. The clip opens ...

Welcome to Verge Science on Facebook! The Verge - 5 hours ago Hello! This is Liz Lopatto, headmaster of the Verge Science Academy. I understand you haven’t yet quit Facebook, so you should probably like the best new page on Facebook, Verge ...