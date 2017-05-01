Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Why comets have oxygen atmospheres

Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago

A chemical engineer has used his work with semiconductors to explain a mystery that has puzzled space scientists.

Chemical engineers explain oxygen mystery on comets

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

A Caltech chemical engineer who normally develops new ways to fabricate microprocessors in computers has figured out how to explain a nagging mystery in space—why comets expel oxygen gas, ...

Caltech chemical engineer explains oxygen mystery on comets, Eurekalert - 46 minutes ago
