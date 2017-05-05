Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Macron French presidential campaign says it was hacked - CNET

CNET - 57 minutes ago

The campaign says hackers dumped a mix of real and fake documents on the internet ahead of France's hotly contested election.

French candidate hacked just before presidential election

Engadget - 1 hours ago

Just days before the final round of the French presidential election, a large trove of emails from one candidate&#039;s campaign has allegedly been leaked online. In a statement on ...

French presidential frontrunner Macron’s emails leaked after alleged hack

TechCrunch - 1 hours ago

&nbsp;Private emails from the campaign of the leading candidate in France&#8217;s presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, have been posted online by an unknown source. The politician confirmed ...

Emails leaked in ‘massive hacking attack’ on French presidential campaign

The Verge - 2 hours ago

An anonymous group has posted nine gigabytes of emails and other data, purportedly taken from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. In a statement to the ...

Emmanuel Macron targeted by hackers on eve of French election

Guardian.co.uk - 2 hours ago

En Marche! movement says posting of massive email leak on document-sharing site ‘clearly amounts to democratic destabilisation’The campaign of the French presidential frontrunner, Emmanuel ...

Hackers Hit Macron With Huge Email Leak Ahead of French Election

Wired Security - 57 minutes ago

The campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron confirms it's been the target of a successful hacking operation. The post Hackers Hit Macron With Huge Email Leak Ahead of French ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer