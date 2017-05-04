Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Oxford student creates first synthetic retina for the visually impaired

Medical Xpress - Thu 4 May 17

A synthetic, soft tissue retina developed by an Oxford University student could offer fresh hope to visually impaired people.

Oxford student creates first synthetic retina for the visually impaired, Eurekalert - Thu 4 May 17

Oxford student creates the first synthetic retina from soft, biological materials

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

A synthetic retina developed from soft materials offers new hope for the visually impaired.

Researchers create first SYNTHETIC soft tisuse retina

Daily Mail - 19 hours ago

The research, led by a 24-year-old Oxford University student, could revolutionize the bionic implant industry and the development of less invasive technologies to help treat degenerative ...

Soft, synthetic retinas may offer a better implant solution

Engadget - 21 hours ago

Scientists have been trying to replace retinas in otherwise healthy eyes to help people suffering from diseases like retinitis pigmentosa. Unfortunately, earlier efforts were only able ...

The first soft synthetic retina works just like a camera

Techradar - 4 hours ago

Chemists at Oxford University have developed a soft-tissue retina that could bring hope to the visually impaired

First Synthetic Retina for Visually Impaired Created

Laboratory Equipment - 5 hours ago

NewsA synthetic, soft tissue retina developed by an Oxford University student could offer fresh hope to visually impaired people. Until now, all artificial retinal research has used only rigid, ...

World's first synthetic, soft tissue retina developed by research student

UPI - 23 hours ago

Vanessa Restrepo-Schild, a student and researcher at Oxford University, has developed the world's first synthetic, soft tissue retina.

Researchers develop synthetic soft retina

The Hindu - 2 hours ago

The replica is made of hydrogels and cell membrane proteins

Student creates first synthetic retina for the visually impaired

ScienceDaily - Thu 4 May 17

A synthetic, soft tissue retina could offer fresh hope to visually impaired people. Until now, all artificial retinal research has used only rigid, hard materials. The new research is the first ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer