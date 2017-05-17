Wi-Fi holography can be used to "spy" on entire rooms and buildings

Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a holographic imaging process that depicts the radiation of a Wi-Fi transmitter to generate three-dimensional images of ...

Scientists have developed a holographic imaging process that depicts the radiation of a Wi-Fi transmitter to generate three-dimensional images of the surrounding environment. Industrial facility ...

