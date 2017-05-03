Bionic hand that can see for itself makes things easy to grasp

Bionic hand that can see for itself makes things easy to graspNewscientist - 5 hours ago
A new prosthetic hand with a built in camera can choose the best grip to use when picking up an object
Hand that 'sees' offers new hope to amputeesPhys.org - 5 hours ago
A new generation of prosthetic limbs which will allow the wearer to reach for objects automatically, without thinking—just like a real hand—are to be trialled for the first time.Hand that sees offers new hope to amputees, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Bionic hand 'sees and grabs' objects automaticallyBBC Technology - 1 hours ago
The hand is programmed to react within milliseconds and perform four different "grasps".
Bionic hand which reaches for object automatically trialled in amputeesÂTelegraph.co.uk Science - 4 hours ago
Bionic hand that 'sees' objects and grips is revealedDaily Mail - 5 hours ago
A revolutionary bionic hand that 'sees' objects and instantly decides what kind of grip to adopt has been developed by scientists from Newcastle University.