Bionic hand that can see for itself makes things easy to grasp

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

A new prosthetic hand with a built in camera can choose the best grip to use when picking up an object

Hand that 'sees' offers new hope to amputees

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

A new generation of prosthetic limbs which will allow the wearer to reach for objects automatically, without thinking—just like a real hand—are to be trialled for the first time.

Hand that sees offers new hope to amputees, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Bionic hand 'sees and grabs' objects automatically

BBC Technology - 1 hours ago

The hand is programmed to react within milliseconds and perform four different "grasps".

Bionic hand which reaches for object automatically trialled in amputeesÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 4 hours ago

Bionic hand that 'sees' objects and grips is revealed 

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

A revolutionary bionic hand that 'sees' objects and instantly decides what kind of grip to adopt has been developed by scientists from Newcastle University.

