ESO releases leviathan 1.6-gigapixel image of the Small Magellanic Cloud Gizmag - 2 hours ago The European Southern Observatory has released an enormous 43,223 x 38,236 pixel view of one of the Milky Way's closest galactic neighbors – the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). Located ...

Record-Breaking 'Gigapixel' View of a Tiny Galaxy Reveals Secret Lives of Stars SPACE.com - 4 hours ago A telescope in Chile captured this incredible view of a nearby dwarf galaxy, which reveals millions of previously hidden stars that you can explore without stepping away from your computer.

Small Magellanic Cloud Seen in 'Remarkable Detail' | Video SPACE.com - 6 hours ago Background galaxies, millions of stars and star clusters are seen more clearly in this new infrared view captured by the European Southern Observatory’s VISTA survey telescope.