ESO releases leviathan 1.6-gigapixel image of the Small Magellanic Cloud

ESO releases leviathan 1.6-gigapixel image of the Small Magellanic CloudGizmag - 2 hours ago
The European Southern Observatory has released an enormous 43,223 x 38,236 pixel view of one of the Milky Way's closest galactic neighbors – the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). Located ...
VISTA peeks through the Small Magellanic Cloud's dusty veilPhys.org - 9 hours ago
VISTA's infrared capabilities have now allowed astronomers to see the myriad of stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy much more clearly than ever before. The result is this record-breaking ...VISTA peeks through the Small Magellanic Cloud's dusty veil, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
VISTA peeks through the Small Magellanic Cloud's dusty veil, Eurekalert - 9 hours ago
Record-Breaking 'Gigapixel' View of a Tiny Galaxy Reveals Secret Lives of StarsSPACE.com - 4 hours ago
A telescope in Chile captured this incredible view of a nearby dwarf galaxy, which reveals millions of previously hidden stars that you can explore without stepping away from your computer.
Small Magellanic Cloud Seen in 'Remarkable Detail' | VideoSPACE.com - 6 hours ago
Background galaxies, millions of stars and star clusters are seen more clearly in this new infrared view captured by the European Southern Observatory’s VISTA survey telescope.
VISTA telescope penetrates dust of Small Magellanic CloudUPI - 5 hours ago
A European Southern Observatory VISTA Telescope photo shows millions of stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy and offer insights on star formation.