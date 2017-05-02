A New Chicken-like Dinosaur Was Just Discovered in China TIME - 3 hours ago It has been named "Jianianhualong tengi"

New species of troodontid with asymmetric feathers found in China Phys.org - 3 hours ago (Phys.org)—A team of researchers from Hong Kong, China and Canada has identified a new species of Chinese troodontid—an ancient species that sported asymmetric feathers. In their paper published ...

New Birdlike Dinosaur Had Modern Feathers National Geographic - 9 hours ago

Looks like chicken? New feathered dinosaur discovered in China USA today - 22 hours ago Paleontologists find a remarkably well-preserved, 125-million-year-old fossilized skeleton of the three-foot long animal.

Shake Your Tail Feathers: Dinosaur Sported Modern-Looking Plume Livescience - 23 hours ago A 145-million-year-old dinosaur about the size of a wild turkey sported a plume of tail feathers that were surprisingly modern-looking and aerodynamic in shape, a new study finds.

New species of feathered dinosaur discovered in China Daily Mail - Tue 2 May 17 The fossilised remains of the jianianhualong tengi was discovered by an international team of palaeontologists, led by the University of Hong Kong.