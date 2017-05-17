Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Forgotten fossil fills blanks in dinosaur evolution

After sitting idly in a Paris history museum for more than 80 years, a previously overlooked fossil is shedding light on a decidedly obscure chapter in dinosaur evolution. Not only is ...

Scientists have re-examined an overlooked museum fossil and discovered that it is the earliest member of the titanosauriform family of dinosaurs.

