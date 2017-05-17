Forgotten fossil fills blanks in dinosaur evolution

Forgotten fossil fills blanks in dinosaur evolutionGizmag - 3 hours ago
After sitting idly in a Paris history museum for more than 80 years, a previously overlooked fossil is shedding light on a decidedly obscure chapter in dinosaur evolution. Not only is ...
Earliest relative of Brachiosaurus dinosaur found in FrancePhys.org - 6 hours ago
Scientists have re-examined an overlooked museum fossil and discovered that it is the earliest member of the titanosauriform family of dinosaurs.Earliest Relative of Brachiosaurus Dinosaur Found in France, Laboratory Equipment - 5 hours ago
Earliest relative of Brachiosaurus dinosaur found in France, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
Earliest relative of Brachiosaurus dinosaur found in France, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago
Fossil sheds light on 'Jurassic Park' dinosaursBBC News - 8 hours ago
A fossil kept in storage in a museum for decades turns out to that of a new species, say researchers.
Forgotten fossil could shed light on dinosaur evolutionDaily Mail - 7 hours ago
The museum piece was discovered by palaentologists in the village of Damparis, France, in the 1930s but has now been identified as an early relative of the giant Brachiosaurus.