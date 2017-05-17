Forgotten fossil fills blanks in dinosaur evolution Gizmag - 3 hours ago After sitting idly in a Paris history museum for more than 80 years, a previously overlooked fossil is shedding light on a decidedly obscure chapter in dinosaur evolution. Not only is ...

Fossil sheds light on 'Jurassic Park' dinosaurs BBC News - 8 hours ago A fossil kept in storage in a museum for decades turns out to that of a new species, say researchers.