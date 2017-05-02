New species of dinosaur increases the already unexpected diversity of 'whiplash dinosaurs'Phys.org - 3 hours ago
Researchers from Italy and Portugal describe yet another new sauropod species from 150 million years ago, from Wyoming, USANew species of dinosaur increases the already unexpected diversity of 'whiplash dinosaurs', ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
New species of dinosaur increases the already unexpected diversity of 'whiplash dinosaurs', Eurekalert - 5 hours ago
Galeamopus Pabsti: A New Whip It Good DinosaurDiscover Magazine - 4 hours ago
The latest big'un of the dinosaur world, Galeamopus pabsti, makes its official debut to science today after hiding in plain sight. If you want to sum up the sauropods, the group of herbivorous ...
Dinosaur relative of Diplodocus is discovered in the USDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
The beast, called Galeamopus pabsti, was first excavated from the Bighorn Basin in Wyoming more than 10 years ago. Scientists then wrongly believed that the skeleton belonged to a Diplodocus. ...
Scientists discover new species of 'whiplash dinosaur'UPI - 1 hours ago
A team of international researchers has identified a new sauropod species found in Wyoming.
New Dinosaur Species Increases the Diversity of the 'Whiplash Dinosaurs'Newswise - 5 hours ago
New sauropod species is named Galeamopus pabsti by the same team which recently reinstated the brontosaurus as a distinct genus.