Detecting walking speed with wireless signals Phys.org - 2 hours ago We've long known that breathing, blood pressure, body temperature and pulse provide an important window into the complexities of human health. But a growing body of research suggests that another ...

The Walls Have Eyes, and They're Watching How You Walk IEEE Spectrum - 4 hours ago MIT's WiGait wall sensor can unobtrusively monitor people for many health conditions based on their walking patterns

This wall-mounted device wirelessly tracks walking speed without a wearable or a creepy camera The Verge - 2 hours ago New research shows that tracking walking speed could actually be helpful for monitoring health, especially for older individuals. A new research project from MIT’s Computer Science ...

MIT’s wireless walking speed measurement is way more accurate than a Fitbit TechCrunch - 4 hours ago MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab has figured out a way of measuring walking speed to within 95 and 99 percent accuracy – all without requiring a wearable ...

Could your WALK give away signs you're ill? Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Researchers at MIT's Computer Science and AI Laboratory (CSAIL) have designed a device which measures the walking speed of multiple people using wireless signals.