Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Detecting walking speed with wireless signals

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

We've long known that breathing, blood pressure, body temperature and pulse provide an important window into the complexities of human health. But a growing body of research suggests that another ...

The Walls Have Eyes, and They're Watching How You Walk

IEEE Spectrum - 4 hours ago

MIT's WiGait wall sensor can unobtrusively monitor people for many health conditions based on their walking patterns

This wall-mounted device wirelessly tracks walking speed without a wearable or a creepy camera

The Verge - 2 hours ago

New research shows that tracking walking speed could actually be helpful for monitoring health, especially for older individuals. A new research project from MIT’s Computer Science ...

MIT’s wireless walking speed measurement is way more accurate than a Fitbit

TechCrunch - 4 hours ago

&nbsp;MIT&#8217;s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab has figured out a way of measuring walking speed to within 95 and 99 percent accuracy &#8211; all without requiring a wearable ...

Could your WALK give away signs you're ill?

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Researchers at MIT's Computer Science and AI Laboratory (CSAIL) have designed a device which measures the walking speed of multiple people using wireless signals.

Wireless device can see through walls to detect walking speed

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

A growing body of research suggests that your walking speed could be a strong predictor of health issues like cognitive decline, falls, and even certain cardiac or pulmonary diseases. A new ...

MIT wireless device can see through walls to detect walking speed, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer