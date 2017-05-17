Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Researchers develop bacteria-fighting wound dressing made with the help of crustaceans

Medical Xpress - 2 hours ago

A new type of wound dressing could improve thousands of people's lives, by preventing them from developing infections. The dressing, a type of compression held in place by a bandage, uses an ...

Novel antibacterial wound cover could prevent thousands of infections each year, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago
Novel antibacterial wound cover could prevent thousands of infections each year, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

Novel Antibacterial Wound Cover Could Prevent Thousands of Infections Each Year

AlphaGalileo - 6 hours ago

Researchers develop bacteria-fighting wound dressing made with the help of crustaceans A new type of wound dressing could improve thousands of people’s lives, by preventing them from developing ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer