Researchers develop bacteria-fighting wound dressing made with the help of crustaceansMedical Xpress - 2 hours ago
A new type of wound dressing could improve thousands of people's lives, by preventing them from developing infections. The dressing, a type of compression held in place by a bandage, uses an ...Novel antibacterial wound cover could prevent thousands of infections each year, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago
Novel antibacterial wound cover could prevent thousands of infections each year, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
Novel Antibacterial Wound Cover Could Prevent Thousands of Infections Each YearAlphaGalileo - 6 hours ago
Researchers develop bacteria-fighting wound dressing made with the help of crustaceans A new type of wound dressing could improve thousands of people’s lives, by preventing them from developing ...