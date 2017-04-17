Pollution nanoparticles may enter your blood and cause disease Newscientist - 4 hours ago A study of airborne nanoparticles – which are nearly impossible to measure in our air - may explain why pollution is linked to heart attacks and strokes

Study finds how polluting nanoparticles get into blood and damage hearts Reuters - 5 hours ago LONDON (Reuters) - Inhaled nanoparticles like those pumped out in vehicle exhausts can work their way through the lungs and into the bloodstream where they can raise the risk of heart attack ...

New warning on diesel fumes Daily Mail - 5 hours ago Edinburgh University experts say nanoparticles can travel from the lungs into the bloodstream and reach the cardiovascular system where they increase the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke. ...