Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Pollution nanoparticles may enter your blood and cause disease

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

A study of airborne nanoparticles – which are nearly impossible to measure in our air - may explain why pollution is linked to heart attacks and strokes

Nanoparticles can travel from lungs to blood, possibly explaining risks to heart

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Tiny particles in air pollution have been associated with cardiovascular disease, which can lead to premature death. But how particles inhaled into the lungs can affect blood vessels and the ...

Nanoparticles can travel from lungs to blood, possibly explaining risks to heart, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
Nanoparticles can travel from lungs to blood, possibly explaining risks to heart, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

Study finds how polluting nanoparticles get into blood and damage hearts

Reuters - 5 hours ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Inhaled nanoparticles like those pumped out in vehicle exhausts can work their way through the lungs and into the bloodstream where they can raise the risk of heart attack ...

New warning on diesel fumes

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Edinburgh University experts say nanoparticles can travel from the lungs into the bloodstream and reach the cardiovascular system where they increase the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke. ...

Toxic diesel particles penetrate right through to the heart, scientists warn

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 5 hours ago

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer