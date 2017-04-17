Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Next update in hours

Plastic-eating caterpillar could munch waste

BBC News - 35 minutes ago

A caterpillar that munches on plastic bags could hold the key to tackling plastic waste, say scientists.

Plastic-munching caterpillars may show us how to dissolve waste

Newscientist - 2 hours ago

A chance discovery that honeycomb moth caterpillars can digest plastic means they could hold an enzyme that will break down some of our most persistent waste

Plastic Bags Are a Feast for This Caterpillar

Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago

A caterpillar that can eat plastic and produce an industrially useful compound while doing so could take a bite out of the global scourge of plastic trash, a new study finds. Plastics typically ...

Caterpillar found to eat shopping bags, suggesting biodegradable solution to plastic pollution

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Scientists have found that a caterpillar commercially bred for fishing bait has the ability to biodegrade polyethylene: one of the toughest and most used plastics, frequently found clogging ...

These caterpillars chow down on plastic bags

Popular Science - 1 hours ago

Animals A different kind of metamorphosis Plastic bags are nothing if not persistent, but waxworms might help us get rid of them once and for all. Read on.

This Caterpillar Could Aid in Ridding the World of Plastic Waste

Discovery News - 2 hours ago

Credit: Spanish National Research CouncilFive years ago, Federica Bertocchini was cleaning out her beehives at home in Santander in Northern Spain, including sweeping out wax ...

Plastic-eating wax worm 'extremely exciting' for global pollution crisis

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 2 hours ago

Wax worm caterpillar will eat plastic shopping bags: New solution to plastic waste?

ScienceDaily - 5 minutes ago

Generally speaking, plastic is incredibly resistant to breaking down. That's certainly true of the trillion polyethylene plastic bags that people use each and every year. But researchers may ...

