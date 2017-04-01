Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

The ins and outs of dolphin sex

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

New research takes a close look at marine mammal mating. Andrew Masterson reports.

An intimate look at the mechanics of dolphin sex

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Earth's creatures outwardly display an astonishing diversity of genitalia and mating behavior, but the intricate details of how genitalia interact during copulation has remained largely mysterious. ...

An Intimate Look at the Mechanics of Dolphin Sex, Newswise - 5 hours ago
An intimate look at the mechanics of dolphin sex, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer