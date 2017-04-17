Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Sixteen ways of looking at a supernova

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

 Thanks to fast thinking, luck, and gravitational lensing, four telescopes managed to observe a quadruple image of a single supernova. Andrew Masterson reports.

Rare supernova discovery ushers in new era for cosmology

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

With the help of an automated supernova-hunting pipeline and a galaxy sitting 2 bil-lion light years away from Earth that's acting as a "magnifying glass,'' astronomers have captured multiple ...

A Star Explosion Times 4: Supernova Image Quadrupled in Rare Sight

Livescience - 3 hours ago

This supernova was ready for its close-up — times four!

A Star Explosion Times 4: Supernova Image Quadrupled in Rare Sight, SPACE.com - 10 hours ago

Scientists get a rare view of a type Ia supernova magnified 50 times

L.A. Times - 7 hours ago

For the first time, astronomers have caught a type Ia supernova being magnified by more than 50 times and split into four images in the night sky thanks to gravitational lensing. The discovery, ...

Supernova is captured from four different angles

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

The strange phenomenon was possible because light from the exploding star bent through a galaxy before reaching Earth, report researchers from the University of Stockholm.

The light of this distant supernova was warped and split in four ways by a passing galaxy

The Verge - 10 hours ago

The explosive death of a star is an incredible event, but not an unusual one for astronomers to observe. But now, for the first time, scientists have spotted a star’s death — ...

A warp in space-time just gave us four views of one exploding star

Popular Science - 10 hours ago

Space Astronomers catch a galaxy magnifying and splitting the light from a supernova A galaxy passing in front of a supernova does trippy things to its light. Read on.

Rare Supernova Discovery Ushers in New Era for Cosmology

Newswise - 9 hours ago

With help from a supernova-hunting pipeline based at NERSC, astronomers captured multiple images of a gravitationally lensed Type 1a supernova. This is currently the only one, but if astronomers ...

Light rays from a supernova bent by the curvature of space-time around a galaxy

ScienceDaily - 9 hours ago

Astronomers have detected for the first time multiple images from a gravitationally lensed Type Ia supernova. The new observations suggest promising new avenues for the study of the accelerated ...

Hubble observes first multiple images of explosive distance indicator

Eurekalert - 10 hours ago

A Swedish-led team of astronomers used the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to analyze the multiple images of a gravitationally lensed type Ia supernova for the first time. The four images of ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer