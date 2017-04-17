Newfound super-Earth represents an excellent hunting spot for E.T. Gizmag - 33 minutes ago An international team of scientists has announced the discovery of a new "super-Earth" exoplanet that could represent our best chance of finding life outside of our solar system. The ...

Scientists discover new planet that could be most likely place to find aliens ever identified The Independent - 1 hours ago We could 'hardly hope for a better target' to find aliens, researchers say

Newly discovered exoplanet may be best candidate in search for signs of life Phys.org - 1 hours ago The newly discovered super-Earth LHS 1140b orbits in the habitable zone around a faint red dwarf star named LHS 1140, in the constellation of Cetus (The Sea Monster). Red dwarfs are much smaller ... Newly discovered exoplanet may be best candidate in search for signs of life, ScienceDaily - 4 minutes ago



Newfound exoplanet the latest hot place to look for aliens - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 33 minutes ago The list of planets worth checking for signs of life seems to grow with each passing month. Another super-Earth in our galactic neighborhood has just made it to the top of the chart.

This rocky ‘super-Earth’ planet may be in just the right spot for hosting life The Verge - 1 hours ago In a rare find, a rocky “super-Earth” planet has been located orbiting around a cool dwarf star — and it’s just a mere 39 light years away. The world gets its “super” ...

TRAPPIST-1 Has Some Serious New Competition For Best Place to Find Aliens Gizmodo - 1 hours ago It seems like every week, there’s a new contender for Coolest Planet Where There Are Definitely Aliens. For those of us who want to believe, this is an emotionally exhausting cycle, as we’re ...

Newly discovered exoplanet LHS 1140b could host alien life Daily Mail - 1 hours ago Scientists used telescopes based near La Serena, Chile, to spot the planet, dubbed LHS 1140b. Its large size means that a magma ocean could have existed on its surface for millions of years. ...

âSuper-Earthâ found 40 light years away is best chance of finding life outside Solar System, say scientistsÂ Telegraph.co.uk Science - 1 hours ago

New super-sized Earth may be close enough to detect signs of life USA today - 1 hours ago LHS 1140b lies 39 light years from our solar system — close enough that telescopes now under construction may be able to spot oxygen molecules.

Newfound Alien Planet Is Best Place Yet to Search for Life SPACE.com - 1 hours ago A newly discovered exoplanet may jump to the top of the list of places where scientists should go looking for alien life.