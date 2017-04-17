Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Newfound super-Earth represents an excellent hunting spot for E.T.

Gizmag - 33 minutes ago

An international team of scientists has announced the discovery of a new "super-Earth" exoplanet that could represent our best chance of finding life outside of our solar system. The ...

Scientists discover new planet that could be most likely place to find aliens ever identified

The Independent - 1 hours ago

We could &apos;hardly hope for a better target&apos; to find aliens, researchers say

Newly discovered exoplanet may be best candidate in search for signs of life

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

The newly discovered super-Earth LHS 1140b orbits in the habitable zone around a faint red dwarf star named LHS 1140, in the constellation of Cetus (The Sea Monster). Red dwarfs are much smaller ...

Newly discovered exoplanet may be best candidate in search for signs of life, ScienceDaily - 4 minutes ago

Newfound exoplanet the latest hot place to look for aliens - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 33 minutes ago

The list of planets worth checking for signs of life seems to grow with each passing month. Another super-Earth in our galactic neighborhood has just made it to the top of the chart.

This rocky ‘super-Earth’ planet may be in just the right spot for hosting life

The Verge - 1 hours ago

In a rare find, a rocky “super-Earth” planet has been located orbiting around a cool dwarf star — and it’s just a mere 39 light years away. The world gets its “super” ...

TRAPPIST-1 Has Some Serious New Competition For Best Place to Find Aliens

Gizmodo - 1 hours ago

It seems like every week, there’s a new contender for Coolest Planet Where There Are Definitely Aliens. For those of us who want to believe, this is an emotionally exhausting cycle, as we’re ...

Newly discovered exoplanet LHS 1140b could host alien life

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

Scientists used telescopes based near La Serena, Chile, to spot the planet, dubbed LHS 1140b. Its large size means that a magma ocean could have existed on its surface for millions of years. ...

âSuper-Earthâ found 40 light years away is best chance of finding life outside Solar System, say scientistsÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 1 hours ago

New super-sized Earth may be close enough to detect signs of life

USA today - 1 hours ago

LHS 1140b lies 39 light years from our solar system — close enough that telescopes now under construction may be able to spot oxygen molecules. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Newfound Alien Planet Is Best Place Yet to Search for Life

SPACE.com - 1 hours ago

A newly discovered exoplanet may jump to the top of the list of places where scientists should go looking for alien life.

This potentially balmy super-Earth makes for a tempting case study in habitability

Astronomy.com - 1 hours ago

Can red dwarf planets hold on to their atmospheres long enough to survive the first few billion years.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer