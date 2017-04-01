First living example of giant ancient mollusc found in the wild Newscientist - 2 hours ago The giant shipworm has mostly been known for its elephant tusk-like shells. Now we’ve finally found some live ones - they eat noxious mud and smell like rotten eggs

Science fiction horror wriggles into reality with discovery of giant sulfur-powered shipworm Phys.org - 3 hours ago Our world seems to grow smaller by the day as biodiversity rapidly dwindles, but Mother Earth still has a surprise or two up her sleeve. An international team of researchers were the first to ... Science Fiction Horror Wriggles Into Reality with Discovery of Giant Sulfur-Powered Shipworm, Newswise - 2 hours ago



An Ocean 'Unicorn': 3-Foot Marine 'Worm' Seen for 1st Time Livescience - 2 hours ago An enormous, worm-like mollusk inhabits a shell resembling an elephant's tusk, and was recently seen for the first time.

Researchers drag horrifying new species of nightmare monster from lagoon Popular Science - 3 hours ago Animals Scientists are pretty happy about this, for some reason. Scientists finally got their hands on a legendary species of shipworm previously known only by its giant ...

This Alien Worm-Creature Will Haunt Your Nightmares Gizmodo - 3 hours ago New species are discovered frequently, but this creature is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Called the giant shipworm, it lives inside a long shell where it consumes noxious chemicals at ...

Mythic Giant Shipworm Survives on Fart Gas and Bacteria Discovery News - 3 hours ago Credit: Marvin AltamiaA rare species of giant shipworm has mostly lived in myth since its 3 to 5 foot-long tusk-resembling shells were first documented in the 18th century. ...

Giant Mud-living Shipworm Discovered in Philippines Laboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago NewsThe shells were known about since the 18th century: some 3- to 5-foot long coverings that looked like tusks were described by sailors 300 years ago. But where they came from was never entirely ...