UK drivers will have to prove they can safely use a sat nav to get their license The Verge - 5 hours ago As part of an overhaul of the UK’s national driving exam, trainee drivers will be tested on their ability to follow directions from a sat nav. The Driving and Vehicle Standards ...

UK Driving Tests Will Now Include Sat Nav Skills Ubergizmo - 5 hours ago Driving tests haven’t really changed that much over the years, simply because for the most parts, cars are still operated the same way, and the rules of the road haven’t changed that much ...

UK driving tests to include sat nav skills from December Engadget - 8 hours ago In biggest shake-up of the standardised driving exam since the introduction of the theory test, UK drivers will be required to demonstrate that they can navigate using a sat nav. The ...

Driving test: Learners must be able to use sat navs BBC Technology - Sat 15 Apr 17 Four changes in December will introduce "more real life scenarios" to the test, ministers say.