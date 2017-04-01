Rey’s Parentage Will Be Addressed In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ubergizmo - 3 hours ago There has been a lot of Star Wars-related news over the weekend. Following the Star Wars Celebration, director of the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie Rian Johnson made an appearance ...

'The Last Jedi' to reveal more about Rey's parents - CNET CNET - 4 hours ago Star Wars fans may finally learn what happened to Rey's parents, as well as other "twists and turns."