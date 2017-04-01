Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Computer pioneer Robert W. Taylor dies at 85

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Robert W. Taylor, who was instrumental in creating the internet and the modern personal computer, has died. He was 85.

Computer pioneer Robert W. Taylor dies at 85, AP - 4 hours ago

Robert Taylor, internet and computer pioneer, dies aged 85

Guardian.co.uk - 3 hours ago

Work for Pentagon in 1960s helped develop internet precursor ArpanetXerox work in Palo Alto fed the birth of Windows and Apple computersRobert Taylor, who was instrumental in creating the internet ...

Robert Taylor, innovator who shaped modern computing, dies at 85

The Hindu - 9 hours ago

His ideas led to the Arpanet, the forerunner of the Internet, and he played a vital role in the invention of the computer mouse

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer