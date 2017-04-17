Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

AI robots learning racism, sexism and other prejudices from humans, study finds

The Independent - 15 hours ago

&apos;These technologies may perpetuate cultural stereotypes&apos;

AI Learns Gender and Racial Biases from Language

IEEE Spectrum - 18 hours ago

Machine learning algorithms that readily pick up cultural biases may pose ethical problems

[Perspective] An AI stereotype catcher

Science Now - 18 hours ago

Those who converse regularly with their smartphones know that the language skills of computing devices have emerged from a lengthy childhood. On page 183 of this issue, Caliskan et al. unveil ...

Biased bots: Human prejudices sneak into artificial intelligence systems

Phys.org - 18 hours ago

In debates over the future of artificial intelligence, many experts think of the new systems as coldly logical and objectively rational. But in a new study, researchers have demonstrated how ...

Biased bots: Human prejudices sneak into artificial intelligence systems, Science Blog - 15 hours ago
Biased bots: Human prejudices sneak into artificial intelligence systems, ScienceDaily - 17 hours ago
Biased bots: Human prejudices sneak into artificial intelligence systems, Eurekalert - 18 hours ago

What would make a computer biased? Learning a language spoken by humans

L.A. Times - 1 hours ago

One of the amazing (and scary) things about artificial intelligence programs is that in learning to mimic their human masters so perfectly, these wonders of computer software hold up a mirror ...

Robots are learning to be racist, new research has found

Daily Mail - 13 hours ago

Researchers had discovered that the better AI becomes at interpreting the human language, the more likely it will adopt human bias about race and gender that lurks within the data it is fed. ...

AI picks up racial and gender biases when learning from what humans write

The Verge - 18 hours ago

Artificial intelligence picks up racial and gender biases when learning language from text, researchers say. Without any supervision, a machine learning algorithm learns to associate ...

AI programs exhibit racist and sexist biases, research reveals

Guardian.co.uk - 18 hours ago

Machine learning algorithms are picking up deeply ingrained race and gender prejudices concealed within the patterns of language use, scientists sayAn artificial intelligence tool that has revolutionised ...

Bad News: Artificial Intelligence Is Racist, Too

Livescience - 18 hours ago

Artificial intelligence picks up human biases from language, a new study finds.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer