Using sunlight to harvest water from desert air Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago A solar-powered metal-organic framework can extract clean water from the air even in dry environments, writes Andrew Masterson.

Solar-Powered Device Pulls Water Out of Thin (And Pretty Dry) Air IEEE Spectrum - 2 hours ago The device could be an affordable way to harvest water from air in under-developed, arid regions

Water from Desert Skies MIT Technology Review - 2 hours ago A new device could provide drinking water in some of the poorest, driest parts of the globe.

New tech harvests drinking water from (relatively) dry air using only sunlight ScienceNews - 2 hours ago A prototype device harvests moisture from dry air and separates it into drinkable water using only sunlight.

This Solar Device Can Source Water From Humidity in Dry Air Discovery News - 1 hours ago Credit: Evelyn Wang In his 1977 film Star Wars, George Lucas depicted Luke Skywalker, his earnest young rebel without a cause, making his living as a moisture farmer, ...

These (Real) New Moisture Harvesters Belong on Tatooine Gizmodo - 2 hours ago Luke Skywalker’s home planet isn’t the only place in need of moisture farms to harvest water. Here on Earth, with our deserts and droughts, we’ve got tons of folks in need of fresh, drinkable ...

MOF-based device harvests water from air Chemistry World - 2 hours ago System powered entirely by sunlight could provide off-grid personalised water supplies

Solar panel ‘harvester’ sucks moisture from dry air Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology built the harvester using a special material - a metal-organic framework (MOF) - produced at the University of California, Berkeley. ...