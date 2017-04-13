Aspiring tech prodigy tries to re-route self-driving cars

College Dropout Says He’s Cracked Self-Driving Cars’ Most Crucial Component MIT Technology Review - 8 hours ago Luminar’s technology could help autonomous vehicles see farther and in more detail.

The promise of self-driving cars starts with better 'eye-sight' Engadget - 8 hours ago San Francisco's Pier 35 usually hosts cruise ship guests boarding and unboarding their giant floating hotels. It's a cavernous building hundreds of meters long which actually ...

Self-driving start-up set to roll out first laser sensors Reuters Technology - 8 hours ago SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Luminar, a Silicon Valley start-up, is getting ready to manufacture its laser-based sensor for self-driving cars, a key component that would improve vehicle safety, ...

Luminar reveals sensors that could make self-driving cars safer than human TechCrunch - 8 hours ago Cameras help autonomous vehicles read street signs and the color of traffic lights. But LiDARs, aka light detection and ranging systems, do the important work of sensing and helping cars ...

Luminar enters lidar fray with $36M splash optics.org - 4 hours ago US firm emerges from stealth mode with bold technology claims and venture backing.