Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

New Dinosaur Relative Teleocrater Raises Questions About Their Evolution

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Well, well, well... looks like it's time for yet another shake-up in the dinosaur story, this time courtesy of one of the animals' early relatives, Teleocrater rhadinus. The first description ...

Early dinosaur relative had 'croc-like' look

BBC News - 5 hours ago

A new fossil suggests an early relative of dinosaurs had some features we associate today with crocodiles and alligators.

Discovery of early, 'croc-like' reptile sheds new light on evolution of dinosaurs

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

A new species of ancient reptile has been described by scientists at the University of Birmingham, filling a critical gap in the fossil record of dinosaur cousins and suggesting that some features ...

Discovery of Early, 'Croc-Like' Reptile Sheds New Light on Evolution of Dinosaurs, Newswise - 4 hours ago

Photos: Early Dinosaur Cousin Looked Like a Croc

Livescience - 4 hours ago

About 245 million years ago, a strange creature walked around what was then the supercontinent Pangaea.

Out of Africa: Newfound Croc-Like Creature Is Dinosaur Relative

Livescience - 4 hours ago

Before the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, spiky stegosaurus and other dinosaurs roamed the Earth, their early cousins — creatures that were surprisingly crocodile-like — trod through what is ...

All in the family: dinosaur cousin's look is quite a surprise

Reuters - 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Scientists have identified the oldest-known forerunner of the dinosaurs and are expressing surprise at how little it actually resembled one.

Missing link in dinosaur evolution is found in Tanzania

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Bones from the Teleocrater rhadinus, one of the earliest dinosaur relatives which had crocodile features, were discovered in the 1950s and kept at the Natural History Museum in London. ...

This is what the earliest ancestor of birds and dinosaurs looked like

The Verge - 5 hours ago

Before there were dinosaurs, there was this creature: the 10-foot, long-necked Telocrater. For a study published today in the journal Nature, a team of researchers analyzed the remains ...

Scientist Publishes Important New Dino Relative 20 Years After His Death

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

Alan Charig was a dinosaur superfan long before Jurassic Park. The gregarious paleontologist and curator at the British Museum of Natural History studied and described all sorts of new creatures, ...

Triassic Carnivore Shows That Animals Resembled Dinosaurs Before Dinos Existed

Discovery News - 5 hours ago

Credit: Gabriel Lio/Museo Argentino de Ciencias NaturalesDinosaurs arguably entered the media age with the hit 1974 BBC television series Before the Ark, written and presented ...

Dinosaur ancestors had 'crankles' - crocodile ankles, scientists findÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 5 hours ago

Archosaur fossils found in Tanzania are forcing scientists to rethink the evolution of dinosaurs

L.A. Times - 5 hours ago

Scientists have identified one of the earliest known dinosaur relatives — and it doesn’t look anything like they expected. Researchers had thought that the oldest dinosaur cousins would ...

Earliest dinosaur relative was surprisingly croc-like

UPI - 1 hours ago

According to a new study, the earliest dinosaur relative was surprisingly large and croc-like.

Reptile fossils hint at wide diversity of dinosaur ancestors

AP - 5 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fossils of a four-legged, meat-eating reptile are helping paint a more complicated picture of the ancestry of dinosaurs than scientists had understood....

Scientists discover fossil of dinosaur ancestor with surprising croc-like appearance

Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

Scientists have long wondered what the earliest dinosaur relatives looked like. Most assumed they would resemble miniature dinosaurs, about the size of chickens, and walk on two legs.

Early dinosaur cousin had a surprising croc-like look

ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Teleocrater and other recently discovered dinosaur cousins show that these animals were widespread during the Triassic Period and lived in modern day Russia, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, ...

Virginia Tech Scientists Discover Early Dinosaur Cousin Had a Surprising Croc-Like Look

Newswise - 5 hours ago

A Virginia Tech paleobiologist's latest discovery of Teleocrater rhadinus has overturned popular predictions.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer