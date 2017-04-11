Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
'Cold' great spot discovered on Jupiter

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A second Great Spot has been discovered on Jupiter by University of Leicester astronomers, rivalling the scale of the planet's famous Great Red Spot and created by the powerful energies exerted ...

2nd 'Great Spot' on Jupiter Discovered by Astronomers | Video

SPACE.com - 1 hours ago

A large dark spot in the planet’s high-altitude thermosphere has been found to be 200K (Kelvin) cooler than the surrounding atmosphere, which can range from 700K (426º C) and 1000K (726º ...

Astronomers Just Detected a Huge Cold Spot on Jupiter

Gizmodo - 2 hours ago

Using the Very Large Telescope array, an international team of astronomers has discovered a previously undetected cold spot on Jupiter. Measuring 8,700 miles wide and 7,500 miles across, the ...

Second 'Great Spot' found at Jupiter, cold and high up

AP - 45 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Another &amp;quot;Great Spot&amp;quot; has been found at Jupiter, this one cold and high up....

Astronomers discover a second 'great spot' on Jupiter

UPI - 1 hours ago

Astronomers at the University of Leicester have discovered a second 'great spot' on Jupiter. Scientists dubbed the feature the Great Cold Spot.

