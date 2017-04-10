Cadillac's Super Cruise will finally arrive with 2018 CT6 - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 5 hours ago It feels like it's been years in the making, but that's because it has.

Super Cruise: Will Cadillac’s self-driving car be better than Tesla? Extremetech - 6 hours ago Caddy says Super Cruise is "the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology for the highway." Yes, Tesla, they're throwing shade at you. The post Super Cruise: Will Cadillac’s ...

Cadillac Has a Tesla-Like Autopilot Competitor It Promises Is Definitely Safe Gizmodo - 10 hours ago General Motors announced today that the new Cadillac CT6 will include a “Super Cruise” feature—described by the company as “the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology ...

Cadillac unveils its answer to Tesla's semi-autonomous tech Engadget - 13 hours ago Outside of Tesla, semi-autonomous driving modes are still quite rare. GM, however, wants to make it relatively mainstream. The upcoming 2018 Cadillac CT6 (due this fall) will be the ...

GM’s ‘Super Cruise’ Tesla Autopilot competitor arrives in a Cadillac this fall TechCrunch - 15 hours ago GM will launch its Super Cruise advanced highway automatic driving feature this fall, debuting first in the new Cadillac CT6. Super Cruise has been in the works for a few years now, and ...