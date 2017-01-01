Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Humans and Google AI to battle it out again over a game of Go - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

Come May, Google will collaborate with the Chinese government to host a five-day festival that will see humans and AI compete each other in the ancient board game.

Google’s AlphaGo AI will face its biggest challenge yet next month

The Verge - 3 hours ago

It’s just over a year since Google’s DeepMind unit stunned the world when its AlphaGo AI beat Go legend Lee Se-dol 4-1 in a five-game match; the result demonstrated mastery of ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer