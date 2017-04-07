Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A stellar explosion in Orion

Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago

When two young stars collide, spectacular fireworks result.

Violent end as young stars dramatically collide

BBC News - Fri 7 Apr 17

Scientists capture a dramatic collision between two young stars that tore apart their stellar nursery.

ALMA captures explosive star birth

Phys.org - Fri 7 Apr 17

Star birth can be a violent and explosive event, as dramatically illustrated in new ALMA images.

Image Release: ALMA Captures Explosive Star Birth, Newswise - Fri 7 Apr 17
Image release: ALMA captures explosive star birth, Eurekalert - Fri 7 Apr 17

See the explosion set off when two 'teenage' stars collide - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Sat 8 Apr 17

Astronomers capture a detailed image of a few would-be suns crashing -- and tearing up the place they were born in the process.

This Mind-Blowing Stellar Explosion Is a Beautiful Mess

Gizmodo - Fri 7 Apr 17

When it comes to cool space pictures, supernovae get all the credit. After all, who doesn’t love a good star death? But new images from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) ...

Fireworks sparked by two stars colliding in the Orion

Daily Mail - Fri 7 Apr 17

Researchers from the University of Colorado used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (Alma) to capture an ancient space brawl between two young stars in the Orion constellation. ...

Star factory fireworks subject of new ALMA image

UPI - Fri 7 Apr 17

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array recently trained its gaze on one such interaction -- one that occurred 500 years ago.

Dramatic stellar fireworks of star birth

ScienceDaily - Fri 7 Apr 17

Stellar explosions are most often associated with supernovae, the spectacular deaths of stars. But new observations provide insights into explosions at the other end of the stellar life cycle, ...

ALMA captures dramatic stellar fireworks, Eurekalert - Fri 7 Apr 17
