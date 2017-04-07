A stellar explosion in Orion Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago When two young stars collide, spectacular fireworks result.

Violent end as young stars dramatically collide BBC News - Fri 7 Apr 17 Scientists capture a dramatic collision between two young stars that tore apart their stellar nursery.

See the explosion set off when two 'teenage' stars collide - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Sat 8 Apr 17 Astronomers capture a detailed image of a few would-be suns crashing -- and tearing up the place they were born in the process.

This Mind-Blowing Stellar Explosion Is a Beautiful Mess Gizmodo - Fri 7 Apr 17 When it comes to cool space pictures, supernovae get all the credit. After all, who doesn’t love a good star death? But new images from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) ...

Fireworks sparked by two stars colliding in the Orion Daily Mail - Fri 7 Apr 17 Researchers from the University of Colorado used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (Alma) to capture an ancient space brawl between two young stars in the Orion constellation. ...

Star factory fireworks subject of new ALMA image UPI - Fri 7 Apr 17 The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array recently trained its gaze on one such interaction -- one that occurred 500 years ago.