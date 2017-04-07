Adidas taps new manufacturing method to take 3D-printed shoes mainstream

Adidas taps new manufacturing method to take 3D-printed shoes mainstreamGizmag - 4 hours ago
Some big names in the footwear realm are exploring the potential of 3D printing to give their shoes an edge, including Nike, New Balance and Under Armor. Adidas is one that seems to ...
3-D-Printed Sneakers, Tailored to Your FootMIT Technology Review - 19 hours ago
Throw out your custom insoles. Adidas is selling shoes with soles that will soon include bespoke shock absorbers.
Adidas’ latest 3D-printed shoe puts mass production within sightTechCrunch - 4 hours ago
Adidas unveiled their latest 3D-printed shoe last night, the Futurecraft 4D. The shoe is a huge improvement on their last 3D-printed runners, which were more of a concept than an actual ...
Adidas kicks off sneakers with 3D-printed soles - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 8 hours ago
The German sportswear company partners with start-up Carbon to streamline your stride.
Adidas Unveils Futurecraft 4D Shoe Made With 3D PrintingUbergizmo - 11 hours ago
Shoes right now come in a variety of generic sizes in which for some who are lucky, fit like a glove. For others who aren’t so lucky, they might have to wear a size up or down and pad it ...
Adidas creates shoes perfectly fitted to your feetDaily Mail - 11 hours ago
Sportswear brand Adidas, based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, has teamed up with a tech startup firm to create 3D printed trainers which could hit the shelves later this year.
Adidas reveals the first 3D-printed shoe it’ll mass produceThe Verge - 15 hours ago
Adidas has been playing around with 3D printing as a manufacturing method for a while now, but its latest sneaker — the Futurecraft 4D — might be its most ambitious creation yet. ...
Adidas to mass-produce 3D-printed shoe with Silicon Valley start-upReuters Technology - 19 hours ago
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Adidas launched a new sneaker on Friday with a 3D-printed sole that it plans to mass-produce next year, part of a broader push by the German sportswear ...
Adidas Futurecraft 4D starts a new era of 3D-printed shoesEngadget - 19 hours ago
Adidas is back with another sneaker based on a 3D-printed midsole, but this time the company says it's moving even closer to mass production. The Futurecraft 4D shoe will be the ...
Adidas to Mass-Produce 3D Printed Soles in Vats of Warm Liquid GooSingularityHub - 4 hours ago
Adidas just announced they’re partnering with San Francisco 3D printing company Carbon to mass-produce a line of shoes with 3D printed soles. Called Futurecraft 4D, they aim to make 5,000 ...