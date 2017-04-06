Flash Physics: Superconductor is flexible, girls underestimate maths ability, super-Earth has atmosphere

Flash Physics: Superconductor is flexible, girls underestimate maths ability, super-Earth has atmospherePhysics World - 7 hours ago
Today's selection of need-to-know updates from the world of physics
Sizzling Exoplanet Has an Atmosphere, Opening Avenues for Finding Alien LifeDiscover Magazine - 10 hours ago
On the list of exoplanets that could hold life, GJ 1132b wouldn’t come near making the cut. It’s a super-Earth whose upper atmosphere reaches 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius), ...
Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet GJ 1132bBBC News - Thu 6 Apr 17
Astronomers make the first detection of an atmosphere surrounding a "super-Earth" planet.
Atmosphere containing water detected around rocky exoplanetNewscientist - Thu 6 Apr 17
An exoplanet just 1.4 times the size of Earth has an atmosphere containing water and methane, new observations show
Atmosphere around super-Earth detectedPhys.org - Thu 6 Apr 17
Astronomers have detected an atmosphere around the super-Earth GJ 1132b. This marks the first detection of an atmosphere around an Earth-like planet other than Earth itself, and thus a significant ...Atmosphere around low-mass Super-Earth detected, Astrobiology Magazine - Thu 6 Apr 17
An Earth-like Planet With an Atmosphere Has Been Discovered for the First TimeDiscovery News - 7 hours ago
Credit: MPIAFor the first time, scientists have detected an atmosphere around a planet beyond our solar system that's just a little bit larger than Earth. The exoplanet ...
Scientists find Earth-like planet with an atmosphere just 39 light-years awayExtremetech - 10 hours ago
If you're looking for an Earth-like planet with an atmosphere, you need only go outside. Alternatively, you could travel some 39 light years toward the constellation Vela. The post Scientists ...
Discovery! Atmosphere Spotted on Nearly Earth-Size Exoplanet in FirstLivescience - 14 hours ago
For the first time, researchers have detected an atmosphere around a planet just a little bit larger than Earth outside the solar system.Discovery! Atmosphere Spotted on Nearly Earth-Size Exoplanet in First, SPACE.com - Thu 6 Apr 17
Researchers discover atmosphere around an Earth-like planetZME Science - 17 hours ago
Can we get excited yet? Mmm no, not really.
Hellish atmosphere on planet lends hope to search for life on others - CNETCNET - Thu 6 Apr 17
Scientists spot an atmosphere around an exoplanet close to the size of Earth, adding cautious optimism to the search for life among the most common type of stars.
This Is the Smallest Exoplanet Known to Have an AtmosphereGizmodo - Thu 6 Apr 17
Using a ground-based telescope, an international team of astronomers has detected traces of an atmosphere around an exoplanet located 39 light-years away. This exoplanet is not much larger than ...
Super-Earth Orbiting M-Class Dwarf Star Has An Atmosphere | VideoSPACE.com - Thu 6 Apr 17
Astronomers studying the planet GJ 1132b using the 2.2 meter MPG/ESO in Chile have detected atmosphere.
This scorching hot nightmare planet just opened up avenues for finding alien lifeAstronomy.com - Thu 6 Apr 17
The planet GJ 1132b clings on to its atmosphere despite orbiting a small, active star … and that’s important.
Astronomers confirm atmosphere around the super-EarthUPI - Thu 6 Apr 17
Astronomers at England's Keele University have detected an atmosphere around GJ 1132b, a super-Earth exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf star 39 light years away.
Atmosphere discovered around ‘super Earth’ for the first time everRedOrbit - 14 hours ago
In what is being hailed as “a significant step on the path towards the detection of life outside our Solar System,” astronomers have detected an atmosphere around the exoplanet GJ 1132b, ...
Smallest ‘Super-Earth’ Discovered With an Atmosphere — but It’s No OasisAstroengine - Thu 6 Apr 17
For the first time, astronomers have detected an atmosphere around a small (and likely) rocky exoplanet orbiting a star only 39 light-years away. Although atmospheres have been detected on larger ...
Atmosphere detected around an Earth-like planetScienceDaily - Thu 6 Apr 17
Astronomers have detected an atmosphere on another Earth-like planet. This marks the first detection of an atmosphere around an Earth-like planet other than Earth itself, and thus is a significant ...Atmosphere detected around an Earth-like planet, AlphaGalileo - Thu 6 Apr 17