Earth-sized telescope set to snap first picture of a black hole Newscientist - 3 hours ago The Event Horizon Telescope will take images of the black hole at the centre of our galaxy, and could reveal how relativity and quantum mechanics mesh

First ever picture of a black hole could be taken within days, scientists say The Independent - 11 hours ago Getting a look at the phenomenon – perhaps the most important portrait ever taken – requires linking observatories all over the world into one huge telescope

Photographing a Black Hole: Historic Campaign Now Underway SPACE.com - 2 hours ago From today (April 5) through April 14, astronomers will use a system of linked-up radio telescopes around the world to peer at the gigantic black hole at the center of the Milky Way.