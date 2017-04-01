Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

The monster galaxy that died too quickly

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

An international team of astronomers has, for the first time, spotted a massive, inactive galaxy from a time when the Universe was only 1.65 billion years old.

Massive red, dead galaxy spotted in young universe

ScienceNews - 22 hours ago

A hefty red, dead galaxy may raise questions about how galaxies formed in the early universe.

Monster galaxy formed at start of cosmic history is found

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

A team of astronomers led by Swinburne's Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing in Australia have found a 'monster' galaxy which has 300 billion stars (stock).

This Ancient Stellar Blob Could Change Our Understanding of How Galaxies Form

Gizmodo - 22 hours ago

Only a billion or so years after the universe formed, a galaxy far more massive than our own and a fraction of the size blazed into existence. Just half a billion years later—less than the ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer