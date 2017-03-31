WATCH: Industrious Badger Buries Cow 3 Times Its Size Discover Magazine - 1 hours ago Badgers don't mess around. Of course, we already knew that, but researchers in Utah say they've found further proof of the American badger's industrious ways while studying scavenger behavior ...

Single badger buries entire cow Gizmag - 4 hours ago Badgers are known to bury food items underground for later consumption, but new research has revealed just how deep they are willing to dig. Camera traps have caught a single badger ...

Badger filmed burying a whole cow by itself in Utah mountains Newscientist - 4 hours ago An American badger took five days to bury a calf carcass left at a camera trap by researchers. The behaviour could help cattle ranchers by limiting the spread of disease.

Camera trap catches a badger burying a cow ScienceNews - 6 hours ago Badgers are known to bury small animals to save them for future eating. Now researchers have caught them caching something much bigger: young cows.

A badger can bury a cow by itself: Study observes previously unknown caching behavior Phys.org - 6 hours ago While studying scavenger behavior in Utah's Great Basin Desert, University of Utah biologists observed an American badger do something that no other scientists had documented before: bury an ... A Badger Can Bury a Cow by Itself, Newswise - 4 hours ago



This small badger buried entire cow by itself — and it was all caught on camera USA today - 34 minutes ago The week of freaky animal stories continues.

Watch This Industrious Badger Bury an Entire Cow By Itself Gizmodo - 2 hours ago Camera traps set up in Utah’s Great Basin Desert have captured unprecedented behavior showing a badger burying an entire cow by itself. Incredibly, the buried carcass was able to sustain ...

Footage shows badger burying an entire cow carcass Daily Mail - 4 hours ago The amazing footage, captured in the Grassy Mountains of Utah, shows the badger digging a huge hole to bury the remains of a calf carcass in behaviour never seen before by scientists. ...