Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and crocodile-like snout

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

This new species was a ferocious predator with a sensitive side that reigned across North America until T. rex came along

Discovery of new predatory dinosaur species gives new insight on their evolution

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Jayc Sedlmayr, PhD, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology & Anatomy at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans School of Medicine, was part of an international team of scientists who discovered ...

Discovery of new predatory dinosaur species gives new insight on their evolution, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago

New discovery reveals Tyrannosaur faces for the first time

Ars Technica - 2 hours ago

No feathers, but specialized scales on its snout could sense vibration, heat.

Photos: Newfound Tyrannosaur Had Nearly 3-Inch-Long Teeth

Livescience - 3 hours ago

After nearly 30 years since its discovery in Montana, a newfound species of tyrannosaur is finally making its debut.

No Lips! T. Rex Didn't Pucker Up, New Tyrannosaur Shows

Livescience - 3 hours ago

The fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex didn't have lips if it looked anything like a newly discovered tyrannosaur species that scientists are calling the "frightful lizard."

Tyrannosaurs gain new species and a (scaly) facial makeover

USA today - 4 hours ago

The most famous of all the dinosaurs just gained a new species — and a new look. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Tyrannosaur may have had a sixth sense to hunt its prey

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

A team of scientists led by Carthage College in Wisconsin discovered a new species of tyrannosaur which carried out a rare form of evolution called anagenesis.

Tyrannosaurus rex was a sensitive lover, scientists findÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 7 hours ago

This Tyrannosaur Used a 'Sixth Sense' to Hunt Its Prey

Gizmodo - 8 hours ago

A newly-discovered tyrannosaur that lived 75 million years ago in what is now Montana is offering insights into the facial features and uncanny senses of these fearsome prehistoric beasts. Like ...

Scientists discover new dinosaur evolved by anagenesis

UPI - 6 hours ago

Scientists at Louisiana State University have identified a new tyrannosaur that directly evolved from its geologically older ancestor through anagenesis.

New dinosaur species sheds light on evolution, provides facial makeover for tyrannosaurs

ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a new relative of T. rex that is the geologically youngest species of the lineage called Daspletosaurus, the 'frightful lizards'. The new species of dinosaur, Daspletosaurus ...

