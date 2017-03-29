Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Backwards asteroid shares an orbit with Jupiter without crashing

Newscientist - 11 hours ago

A rare retrograde asteroid has been spotted in Jupiter's orbital zone - and nudges from the giant planet may have kept it stable there for a million years

Wrong-way asteroid plays 'chicken' with Jupiter

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

For at least a million years, an asteroid orbiting the "wrong" way around the sun has been playing a cosmic game of chicken with giant Jupiter and with about 6,000 other asteroids sharing the ...

Wrong-Way, Daredevil Asteroid Plays 'Chicken' with Jupiter

Livescience - 1 hours ago

Astronomers have found a bizarre asteroid orbiting the sun in the wrong direction while playing a risky game of "chicken" with the largest planet in the solar system.

One of Jupiter's asteroid 'moons' is orbiting backwards

Engadget - 8 hours ago

As a rule, you can safely assume that moons and asteroids will all orbit a planet in the same direction. If they didn&#039;t, interactions with their host would likely send them flying ...

Rogue asteroid orbits the wrong way around the sun

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

Found by astronomers at Western University in Ontario, the asteroid is the only one in the solar system to have an opposing orbit around the sun while sharing a planet's orbital space. ...

Encounters with Jupiter send asteroid on a bizarre backward spin

Arstechnica - 12 hours ago

Each time it approaches Jupiter, its orbit gets reset.

6000 Asteroids in Jupiter's 'Orbital Space,' 1 Going 'Wrong Way' | Orbit Animation

SPACE.com - 12 hours ago

Asteroid 2015 BZ509 is the only known space rock in the solar system to travel in a retrograde orbit "while at the same time sharing a planet’s orbital space," according to Paul Wiegert of ...

A Trojan in Retreat

SpaceDaily - 52 minutes ago

Tucson AZ (SPX) Mar 29, 2017 For at least a million years, an asteroid orbiting the "wrong" way around the Sun has been playing a cosmic game of chicken with giant Jupiter and about 6,000 ...

