Tesla Updates Autopilot With Advanced Semi-Autonomous Driving Features

Tesla Updates Autopilot With Advanced Semi-Autonomous Driving FeaturesUbergizmo - 1 hours ago
Autopilot is what Tesla calls its suite of semi-autonomous features. The company has sent out a new software update today for Tesla cars built since October 2016 which adds advanced semi-autonomous ...
Tesla updates Autopilot, Autosteer now works to 80 mph in new carsThe Verge - 2 hours ago
Tesla has updated its Autopilot software, bringing more advanced semi-autonomous driving capabilities to Tesla vehicles built since October 2016. That’s when Tesla began including ...
Tesla’s 8.1 software update brings Autopilot 2.0 cars up to speedTechCrunch - 3 hours ago
Tesla is releasing new 8.1 software out to vehicles, which includes updates to Autopilot for hardware that supports version 2.0 of the advanced driver assistance features. These late model ...
Tesla's 8.1 software update raises Autosteer speed, enables Summon - RoadshowCNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago
These changes apply to vehicles with Autopilot 2.0 hardware, which entered production last year.