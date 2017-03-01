Birds hit by cars are, well, bird-brained

Birds hit by cars are, well, bird-brainedPhys.org - 6 hours ago
What's the difference between birds that get killed by cars, and those that don't?
Birds That Crash Into Cars Tend to Have Teeny BrainsDiscovery News - 4 hours ago
Scientists who performed 3,521 avian autopsies found that undamaged brains from birds killed in accidents were consistently smaller.
Intelligent birds are less likely to die in road accidentsDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
Researchers investigating the cause of death of birds found the smaller the brain they had, the more likely it was that it would die by being run over.