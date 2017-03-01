Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Birds hit by cars are, well, bird-brained

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

What's the difference between birds that get killed by cars, and those that don't?

Birds That Crash Into Cars Tend to Have Teeny Brains

Discovery News - 4 hours ago

Scientists who performed 3,521 avian autopsies found that undamaged brains from birds killed in accidents were consistently smaller.

Intelligent birds are less likely to die in road accidents

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Researchers investigating the cause of death of birds found the smaller the brain they had, the more likely it was that it would die by being run over.

