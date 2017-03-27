The AI Mind Merge Vision That Silicon Valley Won’t Give Up MIT Technology Review - 14 hours ago Elon Musk and Sam Altman are adamant that our brains must become one with artificial intelligence if we don’t want it to subjugate us.

Elon Musk hints at new brain-computer project Phys.org - 16 hours ago Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk hinted Tuesday that he is working on a new startup focusing on brain-computer interface, part of his vision to help humans keep up with machines. Elon Musk Hints at New Brain-Computer Project, Discovery News - 15 hours ago



Elon Musk to plant computers in human brains to prevent AI robot uprising The Independent - 18 hours ago He's created a company that will explore 'neural lace' technology, according to a report

Elon Musk's new company aims to blend brains and bits Gizmag - Mon 27 Mar 17 Elon Musk is reportedly launching yet another company with some far-out goals. The new venture, Neuralink, aims to develop a brain-computer interface (BCI) that could help treat health ...

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is not about preventing an AI apocalypse The Verge - 11 hours ago When news hit yesterday that serial entrepreneur and futurist Elon Musk was investing in a brain chip venture called Neuralink, the billionaire’s fan club went wild. Theories ranged ...

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Venture Will Link Your Brain With Computers To Battle Skynet AI HotHardware - 12 hours ago Elon Musk is taking the next step to connecting everyone to the Borg Collective. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has set up a company called Neuralink, with the end goal of connecting the human brain ...

Elon Musk Is Wrong to Think He Can Save the World By Boosting Our Brains Gizmodo - 15 hours ago Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced a new venture called Neuralink, a startup which aims to develop neural interface technologies that connect our brains to computers. Musk says it’s ...

Elon Musk wants to connect brains to computers with new company Guardian.co.uk - 19 hours ago Tesla and SpaceX founder launching Neuralink to explore technology of implanting tiny electrodes into the brainTesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is launching a new company called Neuralink ...

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Wants To Connect Brains With Computers Ubergizmo - Mon 27 Mar 17 Elon Musk is a man with pretty huge ambitions and one that isn’t afraid to dream big, at least that’s what we can tell from his ventures so far whether it be Tesla, SpaceX, the Hyperloop, ...

Elon Musk is setting up a company that will link brains and computers Arstechnica - Mon 27 Mar 17 The ultimate goal would be a "neural lace" to enhance people's cognitive abilities.

Elon Musk's new company said to seek brain-computer link - CNET CNET - Mon 27 Mar 17 Billionaire entrepreneur launches Neuralink to focus on transmitting signals between the brain and computers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Elon Musk launches Neuralink, a company to link our brains with machines Techspot - Mon 27 Mar 17 SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said during a speaking engagement last month that if humans don’t do something radical to advance our relationship with machines, we’re destined ...

Elon Musk's Neuralink will plug AI into your brain Engadget - Mon 27 Mar 17 Somewhere between rolling out new Teslas, launching re-usable rockets and digging a tunnel under Los Angeles, Elon Musk managed to start yet another new company. According to a Wall ...

Elon Musk firm to make computers implanted into the BRAIN Daily Mail - Mon 27 Mar 17 Neuralink will develop 'neural lace' technology that implants tiny brain electrodes that may one day allow users to upload and download thoughts.

Elon Musk's new co could allow uploading, downloading thoughts: Wall Street Journal Reuters Technology - Mon 27 Mar 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp through which computers could merge with human brains, the Wall Street Journal reported, ...

Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to boost the brain to keep up with AI TechCrunch - Mon 27 Mar 17 Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has a new company – yes, another one – focused on developing the capabilities of the brain through technological augmentation. Neuralink, the ...

Elon Musk launches Neuralink, a venture to merge the human brain with AI The Verge - Mon 27 Mar 17 SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backing a brain-computer interface venture called Neuralink, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company, which is still in the earliest stages ...

Tesla boss Elon Musk warns there could be 'no stopping' AI Daily Mail - Mon 27 Mar 17 Tech giant Elon Musk has revealed he’s kept a ‘wary eye’ on the growth of AI for years as an investor in DeepMind, which was acquired by Google in 2014.

Elon Musk Invests In Neuralink, A New Artificial Intelligence Company CleanTechnica - 6 hours ago Yesterday, Musk announced a new venture called Neuralink, a California medical research company that will explore how to physically interface computers and the human brain, presumably to speed ...

Elon Musk wants to merge brains and computers with Matrix-style technology Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 16 hours ago

Elon Musk’s new venture could make his cyborg dreams a reality Techradar - Mon 27 Mar 17 Because self-driving cars and space travel weren't sci-fi enough already, Elon Musk is planning something bigger.