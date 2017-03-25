Uber pauses its self-driving efforts following Arizona crash Engadget - 14 minutes ago Uber isn't taking any chances in the wake of its self-driving car accident in Tempe, Arizona. The company has suspended both its Arizona testing and its Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ...

Arizona Uber Self-Driving Car Crashes In Ugly Rollover Collision HotHardware - 3 hours ago An Uber self-driving vehicle was just recently involved in a collision in Tempe, Arizona. At the moment there are no reported injuries and Uber has not confirmed whether anyone was in the vehicle ...

Self-driving Uber SUV struck during Arizona accident AP - 3 hours ago TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Officials say a self-driving Uber SUV was operating on its own when it was struck by another vehicle making a left turn at an intersection in Arizona, where the company ...

One of Uber’s self-driving cars just crashed in Arizona The Verge - 6 hours ago A self-driving car operated by Uber has crashed in Tempe, Arizona, which the company confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg News. In images and video posted to Fresco News, a news ...

Uber self-driving test car involved in crash in Arizona TechCrunch - 9 hours ago More bad news for Uber: one of the ride-hailing giant’s self-driving Volvo SUVs has been involved in a crash in Arizona — apparently leaving the vehicle flipped onto its side, ...